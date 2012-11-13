'Cipo' a crowd favourite in Miami's Gran Fondo Giro d'Italia

Miami was the stage for the final Gran Fondo Giro d'Italia of 2012. A trio of iconic Italian cyclists led the 1,000-strong field along the roads of southern Florida on a beautiful November day. 2002 World Champion Mario Cipollini, 2007 Giro d'Italia winner Danilo Di Luca and 2006 Milan-San Remo victor Filippo Pozzato energized the crowd lined up on Coral Gables fabled Miracle Mile for the traditional mass start.
'Cipo' admitted to the crowd that he had probably partied a bit too much in South Beach prior to the event, but he graciously lent his time for photos and words of encouragement. Di Luca told Cyclingnews that he had enjoyed the weather and the roads of the Miami region and that his primary goal in 2013 was to become a two-time winner of the Giro d'Italia.
