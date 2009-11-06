Cioni joins Team Sky

Time trialling is one of Dario Cioni's strengths, (Image credit: Sirotti)

Italian veteran Dario Cioni will ride for Team Sky in 2010, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Italian newpaper reported on Friday that Cioni, 34, will join the British ProTour team after one season with Italian pro continental outfit ISD-Neri. He becomes the second Italian, after Morris Possoni, to join the inaugural Sky roster.

2010 will mark Cioni's tenth season in the professional peloton. He raced as a mountain biker in his late teens before signing with Mapei-Quick Step in 2000. Two years with Fassa Bortolo (2003 and 2004) were followed by similar stints at Liquigas and Silence-Lotto.

In 2004, he finished fourth overall at the Giro d'Italia and claimed the title of Italian national time trial champion. He has also been a stage winner a the Ruta del Sol (2007).

Cioni's career has not been without controversy. He was ruled out of the Italian team for the 2004 World Championships with a hematocrit level over the legal limit. He was later certified by the International Cycling Union (UCI) has having a naturally high hematocrit level.

