Ciolek seeks stage win in Qatar

Gerald Ciolek (Team Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Milram, led by captain Gerald Ciolek, will be looking for its first win of 2010 when it takes part in the upcoming Tour of Qatar, February 7-12. The flat profile of the Tour of Qatar favors the sprinters and the 23-year-old Ciolek will rely on his finishing speed in order to open his season with a victory.

"We have prepared well and are looking forward to our first racing," said Ciolek about his season's start in Qatar. "I have trained a lot with this group over the winter. The three newcomers [Roger Kluge, Roy Sentjens and Wim de Vocht] were quickly integrated and we meshed quickly both on and off the bike.

"Now we have to see how it works out in a race, to start successfully in the season."

The German ProTour squad's best results in last year's Tour of Qatar came from German sprinter Robert Förster's two top-ten finishes, fifth in the fourth stage and second in the closing stage.

Team Milram's Tour of Qatar roster:

Gerald Ciolek (Ger), Wim de Vocht (Bel), Roger Kluge (Ger), Servais Knaven (Ned), Roy Sentjens (Bel), Björn Schröder (Ger), Niki Terpstra (Ned), Peter Wrolich (Aut)

Directeur sportif: Ralf Grabsch (Ger)