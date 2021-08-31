Ciccone abandons Vuelta a España after stage 16 crash

Image 1 of 2 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), right, crashed early on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 2 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo abandons the race after crash during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) was forced to abandon the Vuelta a España on stage 16 after suffering a crash in the first kilometres of the 180km stage from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana.

Ciccone got back up after the crash but suffered "a strong contusion and a cut to his right knee, caused by a large chainring," according to his team. He later abandoned in tears.

The Italian had been lying 12th overall, 6:16 behind race leader Odd Christian Eiking.

It is the second time this season that the 26-year-old has crashed out of a Grand Tour. In May, Ciccone was in sixth overall in the Giro d'Italia when he suffered a high-speed crash on stage 17 on the descent from the Passo di San Valentino along with teammate Vincenzo Nibali and Deceuninck-Quickstep's Remco Evenepoel.

Ciccone finished the stage but lost eight minutes, then abandoned before stage 18 after a difficult night's sleep.

Ciccone was one of three riders to abandon stage 16 at the Vuelta a España along with Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) and Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation).

