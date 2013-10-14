Image 1 of 5 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches-Ofone) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Serbie) Image 3 of 5 Schumacher and Rasmussen are racing together (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 5 Jordan Kerby (Christina Watches-Onfone) takes the under-23 Australian National Championship road race title (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 A Christina Watches - Onfone rider in action during the time trial. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Christina Watches-Onfone is running out of time to deliver the necessary documents to the UCI if it is to receive a Professional Continental license for the 2014 season. Team CEO Claus Hembo announced the team's intentions just one month ago, with the 2014 Giro d'Italia and the 2016 Tour de France amongst the team's lofty ambitions. Just four weeks later, however, the "financially sound" negotiations have so far proved fruitless.

"We are working feverishly to find a solution, but it is true that we are in a battle with time," Michael Rasmussen told BT.dk. "Right now, I am reluctant to put percentages on what our chances are to get it all to succeed."

Although his position within the team's structure is not clear, Michael Rasmussen is an integral part of the team having brought the Christina Watches sponsorship into the fold in 2010. Currently serving a two-year suspension, Rasmussen remains tied to the management of the team and recently conceded that time was running out for Christina Watches to submit their registration with the UCI.

The UCI has previously stated that it will complete the registration process for 2014 Professional Continental teams by November 4 "if no irregularities are brought to notice." This leaves Christina Watches little time to pay their licence fee, complete their registration form, submit rider, staff and sponsorship contracts as well as provide their 2014 budget and bank guarantee.

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin Sharp) and Mads Christensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) were rumoured as headline Danish rider's to join the Christina Watches team. With both riders unconfirmed, however, Rasmussen is nonplussed with financial and registration issues remaining the biggest dilemmas for the team at current.

"It's a buyer's market right now, and it will be no problem to find Danish riders to add to the squad." He explained.

Christina Watches has faced a stiff fight against Team Cult Energy for recognition as the premier Danish squad. Christina Watches has racked up nine wins for the season with Cult Energy scoring ten. Most problematic Christina Watches, however, was missing an invite to their home tour, the Post Danmark Rundt-Tour of Denmark, a race where Cult Energy took two stages.

