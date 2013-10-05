Trending

Chris Froome out of Giro di Lombardia

Team Sky leader out of Sunday's race due to back pain

Image 1 of 3

Chris Froome autographs a poster

Chris Froome autographs a poster
(Image credit: Sidi)
Image 2 of 3

Tour champion Chris Froome (Sky) is making the rounds of the post-Tour criteriums

Tour champion Chris Froome (Sky) is making the rounds of the post-Tour criteriums
(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Image 3 of 3

Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins chase the flying Juan Jose Cobo, 2011.

Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins chase the flying Juan Jose Cobo, 2011.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has pulled out of racing the Giro di Lombardia due to back pain. The Tour de France champion was set to race the Italian one-day race as part of a powerful Sky team.

Related Articles

Froome: We've got to get rid of the sprinters one by one

Winning the Worlds is a long shot, says Froome

Froome to target fewer races in 2014

“Sadly, I won't be able to compete at Il Lombardia on Sunday," he confirmed on the Sky team's website.

“I had some back pain at the World Championships last weekend and it hasn’t settled down as I'd hoped."

Team Sky Doctor Alan Farrell added: “A scan this week revealed that Chris is suffering from an inflamed sacroiliac joint. We are monitoring him as a team but unfortunately the injury means he will not be able to take part in the race this weekend.”