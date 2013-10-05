Chris Froome out of Giro di Lombardia

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome autographs a poster (Image credit: Sidi) Image 2 of 3 Tour champion Chris Froome (Sky) is making the rounds of the post-Tour criteriums (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins chase the flying Juan Jose Cobo, 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has pulled out of racing the Giro di Lombardia due to back pain. The Tour de France champion was set to race the Italian one-day race as part of a powerful Sky team.

“Sadly, I won't be able to compete at Il Lombardia on Sunday," he confirmed on the Sky team's website.

“I had some back pain at the World Championships last weekend and it hasn’t settled down as I'd hoped."

Team Sky Doctor Alan Farrell added: “A scan this week revealed that Chris is suffering from an inflamed sacroiliac joint. We are monitoring him as a team but unfortunately the injury means he will not be able to take part in the race this weekend.”



