Chris Froome latest, Brailsford's and Dan Martin's witness account - Dauphine Podcast

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) ahead of the opening stage at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second day in a row Wout Van Aert showed a clean pair of heels and dispatched with his rivals to win the stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The only difference this time around was that he won a messy bunch sprint rather than a time trial.

However, the day was once again overshadowed by the latest news involving Chris Froome, who underwent eight hours of surgery after his horrific fall on Wednesday. We hear from Dave Brailsford who offered a medical update this morning.

We also speak to Dan Martin who witnessed the crash. Martin was just a few metres behind Froome during the recon and was left shaken by the events. He talks to us about the scene on the road, his thoughts on what happened, and how precarious bike racing can be.

We also have an interview with Servais Knaven who talks about the mood within the Team Ineos camp, Tour de France leadership, the plans for the rest of the Dauphiné and how the management will aim to pick the team up after the loss of their leader.

Finally, we return to racing with Philippa York provider her assessment of Van Aert and whether he could in fact be the next Sean Kelly.

The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

