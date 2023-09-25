Chris Froome goes viral with Bentley ASMR parody video
Four-time Tour de France winner shows his humorous side before end of season racing
Chris Froome is back in the headlines, at least on social media, after posting a parody of the Bentley sports car ASMR video.
The original Bentley video sparked a kind of informal ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, the tingling sensation some people experience when they hear certain sounds.
During the summer the original Bentley video went viral and sparked four million views on YouTube. Parody videos were soon made and now Froome has created his cycling version, editing the ASMR of the Bentley with that of his Israel-Premier Tech team issue Factor team bike.
Froome is known for his four Tour de France victories and his dedication to training and racing. He shows his fun-loving side and sense of humour in the ASMR video.
He whispers the Factor name several times, caresses his handlebars, taps on his disc brakes, flicks his bidon and even makes the clicking noise of a turn indicator.
Froome’s parody video has already been seen 1,2 million times on Twitter and numerous times on Instagram and Tiktok, dragging Froome back into the spotlight and even showing off his personal sponsors.
“Some cycling asmr for you. It’s a pleasure,” he wrote on X. The video sparked thousands of likes and comments from his followers and fellow pro riders such as Alexander Kristoff, Erik Zabel and triathlete Jan Frodeno.
Froome hasn't raced since the Czech Tour in late July after failing to secure selection for the Tour de France and apparently made the ASMR video while in Vancouver, Canada for a ride with the Dream to Cure cancer Bikeathon.
Froome is expected to ride the Tour of Guangxi and the Japan Cup as the final races of his 2023 season.
Some cycling asmr for you. It’s a pleasure 😘 #asmr #bentley #factorbikes #cycling pic.twitter.com/gN5m4D1y0vSeptember 25, 2023
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.