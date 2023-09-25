Chris Froome goes viral with Bentley ASMR parody video

Chris Froome is back in the headlines, at least on social media, after posting a parody of the Bentley sports car ASMR video.

The original Bentley video sparked a kind of informal ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, the tingling sensation some people experience when they hear certain sounds.

During the summer the original Bentley video went viral and sparked four million views on YouTube. Parody videos were soon made and now Froome has created his cycling version, editing the ASMR of the Bentley with that of his Israel-Premier Tech team issue Factor team bike.

Froome is known for his four Tour de France victories and his dedication to training and racing. He shows his fun-loving side and sense of humour in the ASMR video.

He whispers the Factor name several times, caresses his handlebars, taps on his disc brakes, flicks his bidon and even makes the clicking noise of a turn indicator.

Froome’s parody video has already been seen 1,2 million times on Twitter and numerous times on Instagram and Tiktok, dragging Froome back into the spotlight and even showing off his personal sponsors.

“Some cycling asmr for you. It’s a pleasure,” he wrote on X. The video sparked thousands of likes and comments from his followers and fellow pro riders such as Alexander Kristoff, Erik Zabel and triathlete Jan Frodeno.

Froome hasn't raced since the Czech Tour in late July after failing to secure selection for the Tour de France and apparently made the ASMR video while in Vancouver, Canada for a ride with the Dream to Cure cancer Bikeathon.

Froome is expected to ride the Tour of Guangxi and the Japan Cup as the final races of his 2023 season.