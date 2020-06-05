Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas face off in Ineos Zwift race

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will go up against each other on an undulating virtual Yorkshire circuit on Saturday, as Team Ineos split into six teams for their latest home-trainer race.

The British pair are both vying for leadership at the Tour de France this summer, but the other member of the triumvirate, 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal, will not be competing on Saturday.

After Rohan Dennis blew his teammates away to win on the virtual Alpe de Zwift last month, Saturday's race will see 26 of the 29-rider squad split into six teams for the 41.6km virtual race.

Froome is in 'Team 3' with Ian Stannard, Pavel Sivakov, and Sebastian Henao, while Thomas is in 'Team 6' with Filippo Ganna, Gianni Moscon, Salvatore Puccio, and Luke Rowe.

'Team 1' is headed up by Dylan van Baarle, with Michal Kwiatkowski in 'Team 2', Dennis in 'Team 4', and Andrey Amador in 'Team 5'.

Along with Bernal, the only other riders not competing are Richard Carapaz and Owain Doull.

The riders will cover four laps of the 10.4km circuit, which is the reverse of the finishing circuit from the 2019 Road World Championships in Yorkshire. The undulating circuit features one KOM point.

Team Ineos suggested the rolling Yorkshire course should create "an opportunity for a dynamic, attacking race where team tactics could prove vital".

The race will start at 6pm CEST on June 6 and be shown live via the team's Facebook and YouTube channels, with Rob Hatch and Matt Stephens providing the commentary and interviews.