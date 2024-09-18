Chloé Dygert extends with Canyon-SRAM through 2026

Chloé Dygert has extended her contract with Canyon-SRAM for an additional two years which will see her racing with the North American WorldTour team through the end of 2026.

The two-time individual time trial World Champion listed several reasons why she decided to stay with the team including that she felt grateful for the support the team offered during her recovery from several injuries since joining the team four years ago.

"There are a number of reasons why I chose Canyon-Sram Racing four years ago, and there are even more reasons now for me to stay," Dygert said in a team press release on Wednesday.

"There aren't many teams, if any, that would stand by a rider's side at their weakest on and off the bike, and Canyon-Sram Racing has done that for me countless times. I am privileged to have the opportunity to remain a part of the team.

"To be honest, there never really was a doubt about extending my contract. Over the past four years, I have struggled probably more than I care to admit, and the team was there to keep me going through it all. For that, I am forever grateful."

Dygert signed a four-year deal with Canyon-SRAM in 2021, moving to the WorldTour level. However, she sustained a severe leg injury in a horrific crash during the time trial at the 2020 Imola World Championships that required months of recovery and multiple follow-up treatments and surgeries.

During her time with the team, she has also recovered from other health-related issues including Epstein Barr virus, and heart surgery to treat a longstanding tachycardia issue.

Despite her extended absences from the competition in recent years, she has also achieved much success with career highlights that include three Olympic medals, including gold in Paris and eight world titles in track racing. In road racing, Dygert also earned a bronze medal in the time trial at the Paris Olympic Games and two time trial world titles in Yorkshire 2019 and Glasgow 2023.

Although she has only competed in 13 events wearing the Canyon-SRAM jersey during her four years with the team, she has been a valuable support rider across one-day races and stage races.

Her top results in road racing include a stage win and second overall at RideLondon Classique, second at GP Plouay, podiums in stages at the Giro d'Italia Women, Tour de France Femmes, La Vuelta Femenina and Vuelta a Burgos, and sixth at Brugge De Panne, all WorldTour-level events.

Looking forward to the next two seasons, Dygert said Canyon-SRAM's teamwork and chemistry are standout qualities that helped in her decision to re-sign.

"Our team chemistry and how we all can work together on and off the bike make being teammates in the most crucial moments and races of the season possible," she said.

"I am excited to continue working with and for our team. I am very fortunate to have the ability to go for victories and help others achieve the same! We make each other stronger."

Dygert also said that on a personal level, she would like to continue to maintain the good health needed to accomplish her road racing goals on the WorldTour.

"First and foremost, my main goal is to remain healthy. If I can maintain my health, I believe most anything the team and I create as a goal can be accomplished. The team says jump; I'll ask how high. We have greatness to achieve, and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can accomplish it," she said.