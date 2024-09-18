Chloé Dygert extends with Canyon-SRAM through 2026

By
published

'There are even more reasons now for me to stay' says time trial World Champion about two-year contract renewal

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM Racing)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert has extended her contract with Canyon-SRAM for an additional two years which will see her racing with the North American WorldTour team through the end of 2026. 

The two-time individual time trial World Champion listed several reasons why she decided to stay with the team including that she felt grateful for the support the team offered during her recovery from several injuries since joining the team four years ago.

