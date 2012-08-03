Cherel suffered pelvic fracture in Champs-Élysées crash
Ag2R rider out for minimum of three weeks
Mickaël Cherel of Ag2R-La Mondiale suffered an incomplete fracture of the pelvis in his crash on the final stage of the Tour de France. He must rest at least three weeks, the team announced.
Related Articles
Hondo, Cherel to hospital after Champs Elysees crash
Cherel and Danilo Hondo of Lampre-ISD crashed with just over 3 km to go on the Champs-Élysées. Hondo suffered facial injuries but no fractures.
Cherel was at first believed not to have suffered serious injuries, but persistent pain led him to have further examinations. An incomplete fracture is one in which the bone fragments are still partially joined.
The 26-year-old will now rest for three weeks “before considering a return to competition.” His injury and recovery process will be reviewed within the next 10 days.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy