Chavanel hopes altitude work pays off at Tour de France

After taking a break from racing in the aftermath of the Ardennes Classics, Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) has spent the past three weeks training at altitude as he builds up to the Tour de France.

The Frenchman was based at Font-Romeu in the Pyrenees, and he took the opportunity to ease back into action before taking on a heavier training load towards the end of the camp.

“Last week, I did 31 hours on the bike and 950 kilometres,” Chavanel told Nord Littoral. “It was quite a progressive return, with quite a relaxed first part and then another part with a large amount of work.”

In 2010, Chavanel went on to win two stages and enjoy two spells in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Not surprisingly, Chavanel has opted to repeat last June’s racing programme again this time around, and he will forgo the Criterium du Dauphiné in favour of Tour de Suisse.

“It will do me good, and help me find the rhythm of competition,” Chavanel said. “I’ve given myself the means to do a great Tour as was the case last year. I will be expected [to do well – ed]. I’ve made sacrifices for that.”