Champion System forms UCI Professional Continental team

The Champion System team awaits the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Champion System, an international cycling apparel company, will sponsor Asia’s first UCI Professional Continental outfit during the 2012 season. American Ed Beamon has taken on a role as directeur sportif to lead the team through its targeted events in Asia, Europe and North America.

"From Champion System's perspective, our goal is to continue our efforts to support professional cycling and to do our part to help its development in Asia," said Charlie Issendorf, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Champion System. "Like any commercial sponsor we use sponsorship to help increase brand awareness and having a top level team will certainly increase the endorsement value of what we believe is a great brand.

"It has long been the goal of the company to support competitive cycling's development in Hong Kong, China and greater Asia, and what better way than helping create Asia's first Professional Continental team."

Champion System has sponsored several top level US domestic teams since 2004, beginning with Toyota United. This year, the company branched out and became title sponsor of its first UCI Continental team that was registered in Hong Kong and competed on the international circuit. According to Issendorf, the 2012 UCI Professional Continental outfit is a brand new venture.

"For 2012 we are backing a new and entirely different project," Issendorf said. "This is a new endeavor. It has been a company goal for several years to back a Professional Continental team with the interest in creating an opportunity to advance and develop Asian riders. We felt that the timing was right to get the program growing and hopefully have it be an important step in building and preparing Pan Chinese athletes for world competition and ultimately the 2016 Olympics."

The official roster and event calendar will be announced at a later date. However, Champion System has its sights set on competing in an array of international events including major UCI-sanctioned races in Asia along with professional stage races in both Europe and North America.