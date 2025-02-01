Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Andratx-Pollença cancelled due to 'dangerous conditions'

'Race cancelled and suspended due to weather conditions and crashes in the first few kilometres' say participating teams on social media

The penultimate Challenge Mallorca one-day race, Trofeo Andratx-Pollença was stopped and cancelled after just 25km of racing due to dangerous conditions on Saturday.

Rain in and around the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range that plays host to the mountainous days throughout the series of five one-day races meant the roads were slippery and caused several riders to come down in the first hour of racing.

