Challenge Mallorca's Trofeo Andratx-Pollença cancelled due to 'dangerous conditions'

The penultimate Challenge Mallorca one-day race, Trofeo Andratx-Pollença was stopped and cancelled after just 25km of racing due to dangerous conditions on Saturday.

Rain in and around the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range that plays host to the mountainous days throughout the series of five one-day races meant the roads were slippery and caused several riders to come down in the first hour of racing.

There was due to be 151.1km of racing, with the key climb of the Coll de Puig Major (14.2 km at 6%) set to be the highlight, but updates from several teams confirmed, including Arkea-B&B Hotels, that "the conditions were no longer right to allow the peloton to progress safely."

In addition, The Illes Balears-Arabay team also confirmed that the event was "cancelled and suspended due to weather conditions and crashes in the first few kilometres."

Burgos Burpellet BH confirmed on their social media channels that the event was suspended "due to the numerous falls that occurred in the first kilometres."

When officials cancelled the event at 125km to go, there was a breakaway of three riders that included Daniel Cavia (Burgos BH), Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Uno-X Mobility) and Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

After the riders stopped racing, Cavia took to social media saying, "Today seemed like a good day, the breakaway was moving forward but due to the conditions of the terrain, the peloton decided to stop, which forced the race to be suspended. It's a shame, but we can't fight against this. Tomorrow is a new opportunity in Palma."

The last day of the Challenge Mallorca is due to come on Sunday at the 149.9km Trofeo Palma.