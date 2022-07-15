Chabbey extends with Canyon-SRAM for two additional years
By Jackie Tyson published
Future for Swiss rider set at top-tier level through 2024
A top performer in just her second season on the Women’s WorldTour, Elise Chabbey will continue racing for Canyon-SRAM Racing through 2024, the team confirmed Friday. The Swiss rider joined Canyon-SRAM two seasons ago in a big career move to the top-tier of racing.
Chabbey has put up a number of successes this year with her climbing ability, having won the mountains classification at Itzulia Women as well as for a second consecutive year at The Women’s Tour. She followed that with a second overall in the QOM running at the 10-day Giro d’Italia Donne.
"I'm still learning a lot about bike racing and this team allows me to develop myself as a rider, but also allows me to keep my aggressive style of racing. For me, it's very important to have the freedom to try and race in the moment and without fear. I want to keep my aggressive way of racing and here I'm given the freedom to try and race as my instinct tells me,” Chabbey said in a team statement.
“I'm happy at CANYON//SRAM Racing. We have perfect material and hard-working staff and when the opportunity came to extend my contract, I didn't hesitate.”
The 28-year-old has proven her strength in one-day races as well, leading the team to a fourth-place finish in the 125km Paris-Roubaix Femmes in April. That day, she overcame a crash during the cobbled Classic and finished one spot off the podium with a twisted handlebar.
"Elise's aggressive and unpredictable style of racing is inspirational for her teammates and challenging to our opponents. Further to this, and with the focused work and preparation Elise is doing, she continuously keeps pushing her limits in her still young career as a pro cyclist," noted Team Manager Ronny Lauke.
Chabbey also finished sixth at Strade Bianche and third at Dwars Door Vlaanderen for a strong spring campaign. In stage racing this year, she has five top 10s. The former Swiss road race champion (2020) is a top pick for the team’s roster at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which is yet to be announced.
"I'm the kind of person that lives in the moment and doesn't think too much about the future. Now, I love going on my bike every day, racing and bringing something to the sport. The sport gives something to me too, so, for now, I'm happy like that. I have a contract for the next 2.5 years, but my main focus is on racing my bike and winning races now," said Chabbey, who earned her medical degree in 2019 and now focuses on her professional athletic career.
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift begins July 24 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in conjunction with the final stage 21 of the men's Tour de France. Canyon-SRAM is one of 24 teams set to take part in the eight-day race.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).