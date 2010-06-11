Cervélo unveils 2010 Tour de France kit

Image 1 of 4 The Cervelo TestTeam's 2010 Tour de France jersey (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 2 of 4 The Cervelo TestTeam's 2010 Tour de France shorts (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 3 of 4 The only way is up: Carlos Sastre is one of several riders ready to make moves on today's stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) at the Tour de France teams presentation. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Cervélo TestTeam has rolled out its new jersey design for this year's Tour de France. The new kit made by Castelli, will keep the similar look to the regular black and white team jersey but will be predominantly white and grey.

"The new kit will make its debut at the team presentation for the Tour de France on Thursday, July 1st," said Joop Alberda, Cervélo TestTeam General Manager. “This is the second time we have introduced new clothing at the Tour de France, because we consider the Tour de France a very special event that deserves a special design. After the Tour de France, the TestTeam will revert to its standard uniform.”

“This team is rider-centric, and Castelli has done its part to make sure the riders have the most comfortable and technically advanced clothing for this big event” said Steve Smith, Castelli Brand Manager. “Changing to lighter colors is also a benefit in hot summer temperatures that are typical at the Tour de France.

Fans looking to buy replica team kits will be in luck. The limited edition kit will be available in early July at Cervélo and Castelli dealers.