Ceramica Flaminia to create Continental development team in 2013

Ceramica Flaminia riders push the pace. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Italian tile manufacturer Ceramica Flaminia has announced it will sponsor a Continental team in 2013 that will act as a development squad for a major WorldTour team.

Flaminia has sponsored several teams between 2005 and 2010 and won the Italian national title thanks to Filippo Simeoni. Riccardo Riccò also rode for the team after his ban for CERA ended in 2010 before moving to Vacansoleil.

The new Ceramica Flaminia team will have a roster of 12 young riders and will be based in Tuscany, with riders living at the team's headquarters. Roberto Marrone returns as team manager.

"We'll make a set-up that is a global development squad so that young riders can show their ability all over Europe," Marrone said in a press release announcing the team.

"We're really happy to be back in the peloton with Ceramica Flaminia after the support they've given cycling in the past. It's an excellent company that will allow us to create a new form of professional cycling. Links to a WorldTour team will offer a unique opportunity. In the next few days we'll finalise agreements for team equipment and the team staff."

