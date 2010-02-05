Celestino to captain Semperlux Axevo Haibike team

The Semperlux Axevo Haibike team kit for 2010 (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Italian marathon champion Mirko Celestino will lead a new international mountain bike team, Semperlux Axevo Haibike, for the 2010 season. The team also counts Oscar Lazzaroni and Andrea Giupponi among its leaders.

Despite it being only February, Giupponi netted the team its first win of the season on Sunday, at the Capriate San Gervasio, near Bergamasco, Italy, he won the Trofeo del Ventennale.

Celestino has raced for Polti, Saeco, Domina Vacanze and Milram as a pro roadie. He won the Giro di Lombardia in 1999 and the Milano-Torino twice (2001, 2003).

The team was the brainchild of Semperlux owners Cristian and Denis Lunghi. Denis is a former professional road racer with Team Polti, Colpack and Alessio. He won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2002 before physical issues forced him to retire in 2004.

Semperlux Axevo Haibike's riders will race bikes from Italian manufacturer Haibike.

Semperlux Axevo Haibike for 2010

Mirko Celestino

Oscar Lazzaroni

Andrea Giupponi

Peter Bortolotti

Cornaro Nevio

Maurice Erca

Daniel Falconi