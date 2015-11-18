Cavendish to mentor Madison Genesis team

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish celebrate another victory together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 4 of 4 The Madison Genesis team at sign on (Image credit: ASO)

Mark Cavendish has teamed up with Madison Genesis in a special collaboration that will see the Manxman provide support to the British Continental team in 2016 via his CVNDSH Scholarship and in association with his new team, Dimension Data.

Cavendish created his CVNDSH Scholarship programme in 2012 and will now help Madison Genesis team manager Roger Hammond as they develop the young British riders in the squad. Madison Genesis was one of the strongest teams on the British racing circuit this year and also rode the Tour of Britain. Cavendish will dedicate time to the team, helping the young riders develop into accomplished professionals with advice and mentoring about training, road craft and race knowledge.

"Without the support of key people like Roger Hammond in the early days of my career, I would never have made it to the top as a pro rider. It was the advice, guidance and assistance that I received that kept me on course to achieve the pro team ambitions I had,” Cavendish said in the official announcement of the Madison Genesis team.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me to repay the sport I love with that same support and guidance for these young, talented riders. There’s no better platform to do that from than through a team I really believe in like Madison Genesis.”

Madison Genesis confirmed that it has retained the core of its British squad with Mike Northey, Tom Stewart, Erick Rowsell, Tobyn Horton, Matt Cronshaw, Matt Holmes, Joe Evans, and Tristan Robbins back in 2016. Tom Scully has moved to Drapac and Mark McNally has moved to Wanty – GroupeGobert, with new signings Felix English, Grufford Lewis, Alex Blain and Taylor Gunman added to the team.

"I’m so proud that Mark will join Madison Genesis on the next phase of the team’s journey," said Hammond, who raced with Cavendish during the Manxman’s career at T-Mobile.

"I have known Mark a long time, his knowledge and passion for the sport is second to none, combined with his enthusiasm to help nurture and support the up and coming generations, I could not have ever hoped for a better person to look to the future with team."