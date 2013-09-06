Cavendish, Quintana and Ciolek join Wiggins for Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the final stage in Denmark. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) celebrates his thrid Brtisih TT title (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 He's behind you: Dan Martin checks to see if the group are in pursuit (Image credit: Sirotti)

Coming on the back of the announcement that 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will lead Team Sky at the Tour of Britain, the race organisers have announced their provisional start list.

Joining Wiggins on the start line on stage one in Scotland will be former teammate Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Milan San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka).

"Every year the rider list for The Tour of Britain has grown more and more impressive, with this year being no exception to that," race director Mick Bennett announced on the race's website.





The 2013 Tour of Britain starts on September 15 and finishes in London on September 22.