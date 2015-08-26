Cavendish, Froome head British long team for Worlds
Armitstead, Barnes among women's team
British Cycling announced today its long team for the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia. The federation named 13 riders for the elite men, nine of which will be chosen for the road race, with two spots for the time trial. Tour de France winner Chris Froome and 2011 road race world champion Mark Cavendish top the list.
Lizzie Armitstead, who won two World Cup rounds and the Ladies Tour of Qatar this season, is a favourite for the women's road race. She tops a list of eight riders, six of whom will be selected for the road race. Also in the list are sprinters Hannah Barnes and Lucy Garner, although the former fractured her ankle in the Women's USA Pro Challenge last week.
Elite Men (road race nine places, time trial two places)
Adam Blythe
Mark Cavendish
Steve Cummings
Alex Dowsett
Andy Fenn
Chris Froome
Luke Rowe
Geraint Thomas
Scott Thwaites
Ian Stannard
Ben Swift
Adam Yates
Simon Yates
