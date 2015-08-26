Cavendish, Froome head British long team for Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) finally takes his Tour de France stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) gets the best young rider jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) takes his biggest career win at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Cycling announced today its long team for the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia. The federation named 13 riders for the elite men, nine of which will be chosen for the road race, with two spots for the time trial. Tour de France winner Chris Froome and 2011 road race world champion Mark Cavendish top the list.

Lizzie Armitstead, who won two World Cup rounds and the Ladies Tour of Qatar this season, is a favourite for the women's road race. She tops a list of eight riders, six of whom will be selected for the road race. Also in the list are sprinters Hannah Barnes and Lucy Garner, although the former fractured her ankle in the Women's USA Pro Challenge last week.





Elite Men (road race nine places, time trial two places)

Adam Blythe

Mark Cavendish

Steve Cummings

Alex Dowsett

Andy Fenn

Chris Froome

Luke Rowe

Geraint Thomas

Scott Thwaites

Ian Stannard

Ben Swift

Adam Yates

Simon Yates



