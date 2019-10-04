Catalunya cycling mourns death of Capell

The cycling community in Catalunya is mourning the death of 23-year-old Modest Capell of Team Compak Campo Claro. The regional time trial champion was killed while training in the province of Garrotxa in a collision with a vehicle.

According to Radio Olot, Capell was training with another rider on the narrow GI-524 when they touched wheels and Capell fell into the oncoming traffic lane. A driver traveling in the opposite direction was unable to stop in time and collided with Capell.

The Torregrossa native was airlifted to the Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona in critical condition, but died of his injuries on Thursday.

The organisers of La Volta Ciclista a la Garrotxa suspended the first stage of this weekend's race following Capell's death.