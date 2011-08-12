Casper to AG2R

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

AG2R La Mondiale has announced the signing of Jimmy Casper, who has inked a one-year deal with the team managed by Vincent Lavenu. Casper is currently racing for Professional Continental team Saur-Sojasun and has just netted his sixth season victory at the Tour de l'Ain.

"I'm excited to come back to a WorldTour team in 2012 after having spent several seasons in the Pro Continental ranks," said the 33-year-old, whose former teams include Unibet (2007) and Agritubel (2008) after he left Cofidis in 2006. "I'm eager to prove my worth and hope to build on this season's end to score victories for AG2R in 2012."

Casper, whose contract includes an option for 2013, won a stage at the Tour de France in 2006.

AG2R also announced that Ben Gastauer's contract has been extended for another two years.

