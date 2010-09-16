Cape Epic winners Platt, Sahm head to Trans Zollernalb

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of team Bulls 1 celebrate winning The 2010 Absa Cape Epic during the final stage (stage eight) of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held in and around Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa. (Image credit: Sportzpics )

The Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb is taking place this weekend from September 17-19 in Germany. Racers like three-time Cape Epic winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls) are planning to compete.

"The race will be a very good preparation for the marathon national championships one week later," said Sahm of the race on the Swabian Alb. The two racers also won the TransAlps for the third time earlier this year. Another Bulls rider, Tim Böhme, is joining them in racing the 200km Trans Zollernalb to prepare for nationals.

DS-Rennsport's Torsten Marx, who finished third at the German cross country nationals will also be racing. The final stage will be a special experience for him, because it ends in his hometown Hechingen. He will ride with the support of teammate Balz Weber, the 2003 Under 23 world champion.

Volker Ordowski is a local hero, with roots in the Swabian Alb, will start the race with the established mountain bike stars. The former road pro with Team Gerolsteiner is riding his mountain bike for Rocky Mountain.

The women's start list features several prominent names including Pia Sundstedt, who was on the winning TransAlp mixed team this year.

Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb 2010

September 17: Stage 1 - Haigerloch-Bad Imnau - Balingen, 50km

September 18: Stage 2 - Balingen - Albstadt, 75km

September 19: Stage 3 - Albstadt - Hechingen, 80km