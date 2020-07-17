Canyon ZCC launches indoor-specific training plan on TrainingPeaks

Whether you have recently become hooked on the world of Zwift and indoor cycling, or feeling inspired to up your eRacing game after watching the Virtual Tour de France, Canyon ZCC and TrainingPeaks have teamed together to offer an eRacing-specific training plan.

Canyon ZCC, who are one of the most successful eRacing teams, have created a plan that spans five weeks, so that you're physically and psychologically stronger when it's time to race.

The plan has been curated by Canyon ZCC's team riders, who have contributed their workouts so that you can train like the professionals. Workouts from Alex West, Ollie Jones, Siri Hildonen, Claudia Behring, James Phillips and Steve Young focus on a broad range of skills, from VO2 Max and sprinting technique to improving extended climbing efforts and repeated blocks of sprints.

Lionel Vujasin, who has contributed three workouts (The Generous, The Infamous and Hot Flushes), said: "When it comes to eRacing, the mental aspect is key! My workouts are designed to not only improve your physical abilities but also give you benchmarks on expected efforts to boost your confidence for your next race.

"Take, for example, the 'Hot Flushes' workout, which will force you to dig deeper than you normally would for such a length of effort. But training this skill is necessary for eRacing, and you'll definitely see the benefits by the end of the plan."

The five-week plan is designed to be done on an indoor trainer with a power meter. However, if it the sun's out, the plan's been tested for outdoor use, too, for if you want a change of scenery.

To make the plan accessible to as many riders as possible, Canyon ZCC has priced the plan at $9.99, which is notably cheaper than many of the other programs available on TrainingPeaks.



To sweeten the deal, they have offered 20 free entries to Cyclingnews readers using the code "CYCLINGNEWS", which gives 100% off at checkout. In addition to this, TrainingPeaks is also offering 15% off its Premium account subscription using the code "15CanyonZCC" (valid until July 31, 2020).