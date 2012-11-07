Cannondale adds Boily, Boivin, re-signs Dall'Antonia

Image 1 of 4 Canadian David Boily holds the climber's jersey. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 4 Guillaume Boivin (Canada) and Taylor Phinney (USA) on the podium (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 4 David Boily (Spidertech Powered by C10) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech Powered by C10) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Cannondale Pro Cycling Team announced the signing of three more riders today, three of which come from the Spidertech team: Canadians David Boily and Guillaume Boivin join Brian Bach Vandborg from the defunct squad, while Italian Tiziano Dall'Antonia renewed his contract, bringing the 2013 headcount to 28.

Boily, 22, is a notable climber from Quebec who in 2011 placed second overall in the Tour de l'Avenir. Boivin, also from Quebec, is a sprinter who took the bronze medal in the 2010 U23 world championship road race. He also was second in the Ronde van Drenthe and third in Tro Bro Leon this season.

"With these four arrivals, the headcount for 2013 is starting to get full," said team manager Roberto Amadio. "So far we have set up the team as we wanted: competitive, and equipped with a strong international focus. In the coming weeks we will evaluate the possibility of new entries to make the formation even more complete. "

Other new arrivals to the team include Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Venezuela), Mathias Krizek (neo), Cameron Wurf (Champion System), Nariyuki Masuda (Utsunomiya-Blitzen) and Michel Koch (LKT).

Return riders are: Stefano Agostini, Ivan Basso, Maciej Bodnar, Damiano Caruso, Federico Canuti, Mauro Da Dalto, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Ted King, Kristijan Koren, Paolo Longo Borghini, Alan Marangoni, Moreno Moser, Maciej Paterski, Daniele Ratto, Fabio Sabatini, Juraj Sagan, Peter Sagan, Cristiano Salero, Cayetano Sarmiento, Elia Viviani.

Leaving the team after 2012 are: Alessandro Vanotti (Astana), Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Daniel Oss (BMC), Dominik Nerz (BMC), Eros Capecchi (Movistar), Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) and Timothy Duggan (unknown).