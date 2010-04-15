Cancellara withdraws from Amstel Gold Race

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) rides alone to an enormous victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara has called an end to his incredibly successful spring Classics campaign after taking the decision to withdraw from this Sunday's Amstel Gold Race.

Related Articles Breschel out of Amstel, looking towards Tour

Cancellara had hinted at the possibility of adding the Amstel title to his Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix wins, but has instead elected to rest prior to a return to competition at the Amgen Tour of California on May 16.

"I have put in a 100 per cent effort in order to achieve my memorable victories this spring," said Cancellara, in a statement released on the Saxo Bank website. "I now feel I can't give the same effort to another long Classic and feeling this way, it makes no sense competing at all. I am simply tired."

On Sunday, Cancellara became the 10th rider in history to claim the Flanders and Roubaix titles inside a single season. His success at the two major cobbled Classics had been preceded by victory at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen – Harelbeke.

Cancellara's appearance at the Amgen Tour of California will form part of his lead up to the 2010 Tour de France, where he is expected to make his fourth successive appearance for Saxo Bank.

Saxo Bank confirmed to Cyclingnews on Thursday that Cancellara will be replaced by André Steensen in the team's line-up for Amstel.