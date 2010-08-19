Cancellara to target time trial and road race at world championships

Image 1 of 4 Spring win number one for Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) at E3 Prijs-Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 World Champion Fabian Cancellara (Team Saxo Bank) on his way to a stage win at the Tour de Suisse opener. (Image credit: AFP)

The Swiss Cycling Federation has confirmed that Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) will ride both the time trial and the road race at the 2010 world championships in Melbourne at the end of September.

Cancellara won the time trial world title for a third time and finished fifth in the road race in Mendrisio last year. He has talked of skipping the time trial to focus on the road race in the past but will target both rainbow jerseys in Melbourne.

Like many of the favourites, Cancellara will ride the Vuelta a España as final a build-up to the world championships. He is currently taking part in a three-day charity ride across Switzerland with the Laureus Foundation.

Switzerland is ranked sixth in the latest UCI World Ranking and so can field a nine-rider team on the road. The Swiss Federation has named six of the riders, with the remaining three to be decided by national coach René Savary on September 10. Only Cancellara will ride the time trial for Switzerland.

The six riders selected are:

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Steve Morabito (BMC)

Gregory Rast (RadioShack)

Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo).

