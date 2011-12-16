Cancellara: This season shows that I’m human

Image 1 of 27 Fabian Cancellara attacking on the Haaghoek, heading to the Leberg. This appeared to be the race winning move, but things didn't quite go to plan for Cancellara that afternoon. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) took fourth (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 5 of 27 Fabian Cancellara failed to win a fifth TT title (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) continues his Worlds build-up. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) wasn't able to match Martin's pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) stretches out at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) couldn't add to his string of Tour de France stage wins. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 Tour de Luxembourg leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 Defending Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) recons key sections of the route. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 E3 Prijs: Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was a marked man after his win in Harelbeke. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Leopard Trek teammates Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck don't seem to mind the inclement weather. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 27 E3 Prijs: Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) would recover spectacularly from his mechanical trouble. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Milan-San Remo podium (l-r): Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Tour of Flanders: Fabian Cancellara and Sylvain Chavanel are about to be caught on the slopes of the Muur, as Philippe Gilbert charges around the corner behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Leopard-Trek had the benefit of world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara in its ranks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Tour of Flanders: Fabian Cancellara leads Sylvain Chavanel in their two-up break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 The 2011 Paris-Roubaix podium: Maarten Tjallingi (Rabobank), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 27 The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke podium: Jurgen Roelandts (2nd), Fabian Cancellara (1st) and Vladimir Gusev (3rd) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 27 A exhausted Fabian Cancellara crosses the line in 2009. The Swiss rider was one of the strongest riders in the race but was beaten through better tactics rather than just pure strength (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Runner-up Fabian Cancellara congratulates Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) sprint to the line in Ninove. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 The liete men podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tiony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Switzerland's four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara gets ready for the training session at the hotel. (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 27 Andy Schleck comes in with Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 27 of 27 Paris-Roubaix: Flat out. Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) had to settle for second in Roubaix. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara has said he is more motivated for success in 2012 than he was before last season in which he failed to successfully defend either of his two Monument wins and was outshined by Tony Martin in the big time trial rendezvous of the season.

The 30-year-old Swiss admitted that his 2011 season lacked the high prestige victory he wanted but he refused to see the past 12 months as unsuccessful.





“The big win was missing,” he confirmed to Procycling. “Those situations in the races came because everyone was watching me or were against me and that makes it even harder to do a result. It’s easier to win races than to defend races.”





However the four-time winner of the world time trial admitted that he was far more focused on the Copenhagen road race. He finished fourth behind Mark Cavendish, Matt Goss and André Greipel.





A full feature on Fabian Cancellara appears in next month's edition of Procycling magazine.