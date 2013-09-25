Cancellara content with a bronze medal at time trial Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara was not able to add another time trial world title to his palmares and had to settle for bronze in 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara revealed that he was unable to receive time checks during the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday, but insisted that he was happy with a bronze medal despite finishing just two seconds slower than Bradley Wiggins.

Cancellara was a few hundredths of a second faster than eventual winner Tony Martin of Germany, but faded and slipped to third in the final part of the 57km course. He finished 48 seconds down on Martin.

"I accept the result. I'm proud and happy with my race in one way but not in another. Losing to Bradley by just two seconds is a pity but I did the best I could on what isn't really a course for me," he said.

To be out there on that long flat road for so long without information from the team made it even harder. I don't know if it was the motorbike that was with me that disrupted the radio. All I know is that I did the time trial 100% on my own. I got everything out."

No questions about the road race

Cancellara pushed back any questions about Sunday's road race. He's a huge favourite but preferred to take the racing one at a time.

"I didn’t race thinking about Sunday today. If I'd done that it's be a mistake. I know a lot of people want to know about Sunday; how I feel, how I look and what I'll do. But you know what, I'm not giving any info," he said.

"Now I want to enjoy my medal. I've got to rest up, see my family. I'll look back over this race and see where I can perhaps gain some seconds in the future. I just hope this satisfaction gives me a push for Sunday. That's all I'm going to say for Sunday."

The UCI presidential elections

Cancellara was more willing to share his opinion about Friday's UCI presidential elections."

"I have more important things to focus on than what is going (in the election campaign). For me what is really important is that we have the right president that goes in the right direction for cycling, all together, so that we can be stronger in the worlds of sports politics," he said.

"Cycling is the best and most beautiful sport in he world but so many thing go wrong because too many peoples' egos are too big. I hope the new president, be it Cookson or McQuaid, this is what happens."

"I don't want to become involved in politics because we're riders. We never get asked what we think. When we do get asked, we get pushed in a corner and then we get used. It's just important that everything is legal and goes in the right direction."