Canada names Worlds team for women, U23 and juniors
Olympians Canuel, Kirchmann and Lay headline women's team
Cycling Canada today announced its teams for the elite women's, U23 and junior races at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.
"The 2017 Road Worlds mark a special time for Cycling Canada," said Jacques Landry, Chief Technical Officer and Head Coach at Cycling Canada. "It highlights the culmination of the first year that Cycling Canada has truly invested in our road athletes through the Maple Leaf Project.
"Under the leadership of road manager Kevin Field, a team has been selected from among our best road athletes, as well as some track endurance riders," Landry said. "They are equipped to battle both the gruelling time trial and road courses designed by the Bergen organizing committee, in addition to the challenging weather condition that only this part of the world can offer."
Olympians Karol-Ann Canuel, Leah Kirchmann and Kirsti Lay will be joined by Lex Albrecht, Sara Bergen and Alison Jackson for the road race, with Canuel and Kirchmann also racing the time trial.
The elite men's team will be announced after the GP Montreal on September 10.
Junior Women
Road Race: Erin Attwell, Simone Boilard, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Laurie Jussaume
TT: Attwell, Jussaume. Reserves: Ann-Pascale Ouellet, Dana Gilligan
Junior Men
Road Race Charles-Etienne Chretien, Michael Foley, Kurt Penno, Graydon Staples
TT: Chretien, Staples. Reserves: Guillaume Davidson, Noah Simms
U23 Men
Jack Burke, Pier-Andre Cote, Alec Cowan, Marc-Antoine Soucy, Nickolas Zukowsky
TT: Cowan, Burke. Reserve: Adam Roberge, Will Elliot, Adam Jamieson
Elite Women
Lex Albrecht, Sara Bergen, Karol-Ann Canuel, Alison Jackson, Leah Kirchmann, Kirsti Lay
TT: Canuel, Kirchmann. Reserve: Sara Poidevin, Joelle Numainville.
