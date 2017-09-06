Canada names Worlds team for women, U23 and juniors

Image 1 of 10 Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 10 Kirsti Lay (Team Canada) driving a break attempt with Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 10 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 10 Sara Bergen (Rally) riding in the break before her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 10 Canadian rider Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air) speeds down Kelly Drive (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 10 Jack Burke (Aevolo) dropped to 3rd overall (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 10 Alec Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 10 U23 winner Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 10 Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 10 Podium: Marc-Antoine Soucy, Matte0 Dal-Cin, Pier-Andre Cote (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Cycling Canada today announced its teams for the elite women's, U23 and junior races at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

"The 2017 Road Worlds mark a special time for Cycling Canada," said Jacques Landry, Chief Technical Officer and Head Coach at Cycling Canada. "It highlights the culmination of the first year that Cycling Canada has truly invested in our road athletes through the Maple Leaf Project.

"Under the leadership of road manager Kevin Field, a team has been selected from among our best road athletes, as well as some track endurance riders," Landry said. "They are equipped to battle both the gruelling time trial and road courses designed by the Bergen organizing committee, in addition to the challenging weather condition that only this part of the world can offer."

Olympians Karol-Ann Canuel, Leah Kirchmann and Kirsti Lay will be joined by Lex Albrecht, Sara Bergen and Alison Jackson for the road race, with Canuel and Kirchmann also racing the time trial.

The elite men's team will be announced after the GP Montreal on September 10.

Junior Women

Road Race: Erin Attwell, Simone Boilard, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Laurie Jussaume

TT: Attwell, Jussaume. Reserves: Ann-Pascale Ouellet, Dana Gilligan

Junior Men

Road Race Charles-Etienne Chretien, Michael Foley, Kurt Penno, Graydon Staples

TT: Chretien, Staples. Reserves: Guillaume Davidson, Noah Simms

U23 Men

Jack Burke, Pier-Andre Cote, Alec Cowan, Marc-Antoine Soucy, Nickolas Zukowsky

TT: Cowan, Burke. Reserve: Adam Roberge, Will Elliot, Adam Jamieson

Elite Women

Lex Albrecht, Sara Bergen, Karol-Ann Canuel, Alison Jackson, Leah Kirchmann, Kirsti Lay

TT: Canuel, Kirchmann. Reserve: Sara Poidevin, Joelle Numainville.