Canada announces Worlds squad

Image 1 of 3 Svein Tuft (SpiderTech) is the new Canadian RR champion. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Here's looking at you: Michael Barry in his new Oakleys (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates teammate Thor Hushovd's victory as he crosses the finish line two seconds later. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Canadian Cycling Association has announced its long list for the UCI road world championships, naming 12 riders to a provisional selection pool. There are no real surprises in the squad, with Svein Tuft, Ryder Hesjedal, and Michael Barry all included.

Based on the UCI points earned by countries Canada can only field three riders for the road race, as well as two for the time trial. Tuft, Hesjedal and UnitedHealthcare’s Christian Meier are all down to ride both events. Though a win in the road race is unlikely, particularly with such a small squad, Tuft’s abilities against the clock will give Canada a very real chance of a medal in Copenhagen.

Canada has never won a world championship at the elite level of the sport, with Steve Bauer’s second place in the Barcelona road race (1984), and Tuft’s recent second in the Varese time trial (2008) the closest the country has gotten to capturing the rainbow jersey.

The final selection will be made in September, closer to the event.

Canadian Road World Championships long list:

Michael Barry (Sky), Zachary Bell (Team SpiderTech powered by C10), Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling), Martin Gilbert (Team SpiderTech powered by C10), Ryder Hesjedal* (Team Garmin-Cervélo), Keven Lacombe (Team SpiderTech powered by C10), Bruno Langlois (Team SpiderTech powered by C10), Christian Meier* (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team), Dominique Rollin (Française-Des-Jeux), Will Routley (Team SpiderTech powered by C10), Svein Tuft* (Team SpiderTech powered by C10), David Veilleux (Team Europcar)

*Denotes riders have been provisionally selected to compete in both events.

