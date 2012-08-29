Canada announces men's selection pool for UCI Road World Championships

Image 1 of 4 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech Powered by C10) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal (Canada) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 4 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) clocked the fastest time and took the stage (Image credit: Sirotti)

Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal headlines the Canadian cycling team for the UCI Road World Championships in the Netherlands next month.

The federation has announced the elite men’s selection pool from which they can draw a team of four for the road race and two for the individual time trial.

In the elite women's category, Canada can race a team of six in the road race and two in the individual time trial.

Hesjedal made history earlier this year, becoming the first Canadian to win a grand tour. 2012 Canadian Road Race Champion Ryan Roth and 2012 Canadian Time Trial Champion Svein Tuft have also been selected.

Elite men - road race long list:

Michael Barry (Team Sky Pro Cycling)

Guillaume Boivin (Team SpiderTech p/b C10)

Marsh Cooper (Optum-Kelly Benefits)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Québécor)

Christian Meier (Origa-GreenEdge)

Francois Parisien (Team SpiderTech p/b C10)

Dominique Rollin (Française-Des-Jeux)

Ryan Roth (Team SpiderTech p/b C10)

Sebastien Salas (Optum-Kelly Benefits)

Svein Tuft (Origa-GreenEdge)

David Veilleux (Team EuropCar)

Elite men - individual time trial long list:

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Christian Meier (Origa-GreenEdge)

Svein Tuft (Origa-GreenEdge)