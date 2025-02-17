Cameron Scott turns back to track after WorldTour run cut short

After two years in the WorldTour, Cameron Scott has been one of the many riders who have had to reassess in 2025 after the contract shuffle didn’t go their way, but while the 27-year-old is pragmatic about the chances of rekindling his future in the top tier on the road he has far from lost his focus, it has just been diverted.

“It’s not the ideal scenario, but you know sometimes it just goes like that,” Scott said of his lack of WorldTour contract told Cyclingnews after delivering a strong second place at the Melbourne to Warrnambool as he raced with the CCache x Bodywrap Continental team.

It was a race he won in 2022, helping launch the season that secured him the two-year deal with Bahrain Victorious for 2023 and 2024, and while the circumstances are different there is no question that he'd like to once again find a path back to the WorldTour.

“It's just the way the sport's going at the moment, it's getting younger and younger and the older you get the harder it is to keep your contract so I just have to accept that and take what I can get,” Scott said in Warrnambool after the 267km race, which was this year included in the ProVelo SuperLeague.

The race was at the end of an initial road race block that had started with a second place in the criterium at the AusCycling Road National Championships and a fourth at the lead-in race to the Tour Down Under, the Villawood Men’s Classic, as he raced with the Australian national team. After spending the start of the year on the road Scott was turning his attention to another discipline, one from his past.



“I’ll be doing a bit of track racing. I haven't done it for many years, so to to get back on the track and kind of find that love for it again,” said Scott, who added that he would be riding on the Team Pursuit squad, with an eye to the World Championships later this year, the Commonwealth Games and maybe even the next Olympics.

Scott was part of the Australian 2019 Team Pursuit team that won a world title and re-entered the arena at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships last week by claiming the title with Liam Walsh, Oscar Gallagher and Declan Tresize.

“I still love the sport,” said, Scott who will also be continuing to race on the road domestically and in Asia with CCache x Bodywrap this season. “I'm not really ready to stop yet, so I'm still trying.”