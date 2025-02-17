Cameron Scott turns back to track after WorldTour run cut short

By
published

Former Bahrain Victorious rider steps out with Australia's Team Pursuit squad at Oceania Championships, claims title

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Cameron Scott of Australia and ARA Australian Cycling Team competes during the Villawood Mens Classic 2025 a 18km one day race circuit from Adelaide to Adelaide on January 18 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Cameron Scott (ARA Australian Cycling) at the Villawood Men's Classic in the lead in to the Santos Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two years in the WorldTour, Cameron Scott has been one of the many riders who have had to reassess in 2025 after the contract shuffle didn’t go their way, but while the 27-year-old is pragmatic about the chances of rekindling his future in the top tier on the road he has far from lost his focus, it has just been diverted.

“It’s not the ideal scenario, but you know sometimes it just goes like that,” Scott said of his lack of WorldTour contract told Cyclingnews after delivering a strong second place at the Melbourne to Warrnambool as he raced with the CCache x Bodywrap Continental team.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More news
Michal Kwiatkowski in a solo breakaway during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025

'Everyone is pretty greedy to win' - Michal Kwiatkowski keeps Ineos Grenadiers on victory path at Clásica Jaén
Wout Van Aert racing across the gravel at Clásica Jaén 2025

'We were chasing the facts' - Wout van Aert switches to helper status at Clásica Jaén in tougher season start than expected
Michal Kwiatkowski in a solo breakaway during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025

'Everyone is pretty greedy to win' - Michal Kwiatkowski keeps Ineos Grenadiers on victory path at Clásica Jaén
See more latest