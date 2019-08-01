Caleb Ewan heads RideLondon-Surrey Classic line-up

Image 1 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) celebrates stage 11 victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) in the national time trial champion's jersey of Great Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Arnaud Demare wins stage 10 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to win the opening stage at the Tour de France in Brussels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Dauphine ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins the finale stage 21 at the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan will head a star-studded line-up for this year's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, just a week after having taken his third stage victory at his first Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées in Paris.

The one-day RideLondon-Surrey Classic – Britain's only UCI WorldTour-level event – will also feature Irish sprint star Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Groupama-FDJ fast-man Arnaud Démare, who won the first edition of the race in 2013, and Deceuninck-QuickStep duo Philippe Gilbert and Elia Viviani, with the latter coming fresh from his stage win at what was also the Italian's first Tour de France.

British fans will be happy to see Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) back on British shores, with the Essex man having just completed his first Tour, while a young but talented Great Britain team boasts 2018 national road race champion Connor Swift. Team Ineos arrive on home roads fielding reigning Tour de Yorkshire champion Chris Lawless.

Besides Ewan and Viviani, two other stage winners from this year's Tour de France line up in London: South Africa's Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and the winner of the opening stage of this year's race – taking the first yellow jersey – Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma).

Other names to keep an eye out for are Australia's Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida), former winners Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Jempy Drucker (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Ewan's British Lotto Soudal teammate Adam Blythe, who won the race in 2014.

"We're very excited by the line-up for this year's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, which I think has the potential to be the most fascinating edition we've had in the seven years of the race," said race director Mick Bennett.

"On the one hand, we'll have the stage winners from the Tour, and Caleb Ewan in particular, who will be absolutely full of confidence right now, but they have just finished an exhausting three weeks of racing. While on the other hand, there are the likes of Sam Bennett and Arnaud Démare, who did not ride the Tour, but who will be fresh and determined to win," he said.

The mens's race – following a similar route to the 2012 Olympic road race, going out-and-back from London into the Surrey Hills – takes place on Sunday, August 4, while the women's event – the RideLondon Classique – will take place the day before, on Saturday, August 3.

The professional race are part of the Prudential RideLondon bike festival that includes a charity sportive, family rides and other events to promote cycling in the British capital.

Cyclingnews will have full coverage and news from the men's and women's races.