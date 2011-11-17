Buy your favourite cycling magazines from Apple's Newsstand

You can buy all your favourite cycling magazines digitally through Apple's Newsstand (Image credit: Tech Radar)

Cyclingnews' sister magazines – Cycling Plus, Procycling, What Mountain Bike, Mountain Biking UK and Triathlon Plus – are now available in digital form via Apple's new Newsstand.

The application has been launched as part of the company's new iOS 5 mobile operating system for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

It works in a similar way to iTunes and iBooks, automatically storing content bought from Apple's App Store – in this case magazines and newspapers – in a single 'library'. If you're a subscriber, your Newsstand folder is automatically updated every time a new issue comes out.

Click here to buy a digital copy of Cycling Plus

Click here to buy a digital copy of Procycling

Click here to buy a digital copy of What Mountain Bike

Click here to buy a digital copy of Mountain Biking UK

Click here to buy a digital copy of Triathlon Plus

