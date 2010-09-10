Burghardt, Lang out of German Worlds team

Image 1 of 4 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) on his way to victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Domenik Klemme (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 4 of 4 Paul Martens (Rabobank) before the race start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team) and Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) have withdrawn from the German team for the Worlds in Melbourne, due to physical problems. They will be replaced by Dominik Klemme (Saxo Bank) and Paul Martens (Rabobank).

Burghardt is suffering from an infection which has kept him out of racing since the Vattenfall Cyclassics. He also had to cancel his appearance in this weekend's races in Canada.

Lang has problems with an Achilles tendon which has caused him to end his season early.

It will be the first Worlds appearance for Klemme, 23. “I am very happy about this and the chance that I am getting,” he said. He will ride for the team, but noted “It is a big learning process for me personally. The experience that I will get there will surely be useful later on.” He is currently riding the Vuelta a Espana.

Martens, 26, had earlier declined to ride due to his serious injuries from a crash in the Dauphine Libere. He suffered a torn kidney, which kept him out of racing for three months. However, he has returned to racing this month, successfully finishing the GP Jef Scherens and the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. “I feel honoured. That gives me confidence and we will be at the start with a strong team,” he said.