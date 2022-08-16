Buchmann ruled out of Vuelta a España

Emanuel Buchmann has been ruled out of the Vuelta a España due to a urinary tract infection. Bora-Hansgrohe announced on Tuesday that he will be replaced in the line-up by Matteo Fabbro.

Buchmann placed seventh overall at May’s Giro d’Italia, where he helped Jai Hindley to final victory. He was due to form part of a strong Bora-Hansgrohe GC challenge at the Vuelta, with Hindley, Wilco Kelderman and Sergio Higuita all included in the squad.

The German has endured ill-fortune in the Grand Tours since he placed fourth overall at the 2019 Tour de France. His Tour challenge in 2020 was compromised by a crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, while another crash forced him out of last year’s Giro while he lay sixth overall.

In Buchmann’s absence, Fabbro will slot into the team as climbing support for Hindley, Kelderman and Higuita. The Italian is making his first Grand Tour appearance of the season after being overlooked for the Giro.

Bora-Hansgrohe will also seek stage victories at the Vuelta through Sam Bennett, who will have Danny van Poppel, Ryan Mullen and Jonas Koch to guide him in the sprints.

The Irishman placed fifth at the European Championships on Sunday and expressed confidence that his form was headed in the right direction ahead of the Vuelta, which gets underway in Utrecht on Friday.

Bora-Hansgrohe for the Vuelta a España