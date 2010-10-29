Bruyneel suspended for two months over wrong jerseys at Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Lance Armstrong happiest when surrounded by his adoring fans and pushing his Livestrong foundation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 RadioShack won the teams competition and took to the rostrum in their outlawed Livestrong jerseys (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Johan Bruyneel faces the media (Image credit: Steve Medcroft) Image 4 of 5 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) attacked Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) after stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johan Bruyneel has been given a two-month suspension by the International Cycling Union (UCI). He and the RadioShack directeurs and riders have also all been fined for wearing non-authorised jerseys at the start of the final stage of the Tour de France this summer.

Bruyneel will be suspended from February 1 to March 31, 2011. He is also fined 10,000 Swiss Francs, the directeurs sportif 5000 Swiss Francs each, and the riders 2,500 Swiss Francs each.

According to the UCI's statement, issued Friday afternoon, the team violated UCI regulations by wearing an unauthorised jersey at the closing stage. The team built around Lance Armstrong started the stage in a black kit advertising Armstrong's Livestrong charity, instead of their usual RadioShack jerseys. They did not inform the race commissaires beforehand, and were forced to change jerseys during the stage.

The UCI also noted that “Mr J. Bruyneel publicly offended the UCI International Commissaires with his declarations.” Bruyneel tweeted, “Ok people! Now it’s official! To be a race commissar you don’t need brains but only know the rules! Their motto: ‘c’est le reglement!'”, for which he later apologised.

Barredo suspended for two months

The UCI also suspended Carlos Barredo from January 1 to February 28, 2011. Barredo, currently with Quick Step, has signed with Rabobank for the 2011 season. He was charged with “blemishing the image, the reputation and the interests of cycling” during this year's Tour.

At the finish of stage six in Gueugnon, Barredo attacked Rui Costa of Caisse d'Epargne's with his front wheel. He attempted to hit the Portuguese rider over the head with the wheel, and the brawl eventually disintegrated into a fist fight. Barredo claimed that Costa had touched handlebars with him in the finale of the stage. He later apologised for his actions.