Bruyneel acknowledges that Discovery bikes were sold on eBay

Johan Bruyneel speaks to media outside the RadioShack bus (Image credit: Steve Medcroft)

Johan Bruyneel has confirmed that one of his past teams sold bikes, but said it was after Discovery Channel had ended its sponsorship in 2007, and that he had “no idea” where the money had gone.

Floyd Landis had claimed recently that the US Postal team sold bikes to help fund the team's doping programme. He said that some 60 bikes were not accounted for, and that they had been sold for cash.

"What Floyd is saying is that 60 bikes were missing," Bruyneel said to the AP. "I have absolutely no idea where he got that from."

Bruyneel acknowledged that "At the end of the Discovery Channel's sponsorship, I think there were bikes sold on eBay. It was done by the team.

He said the bikes were team property and that Trek Bicycle Corp. knew some were given away "for the purpose of maintaining relationships" with the other team sponsors.

Trek has allegedly been subpoenaed to provide documents to a grand jury investigation looking into Landis' claims of doping. The US-based bike producer denied any knowledge of the actions as charged by Landis.

"Trek has no knowledge of the sale of any team bikes to purchase drugs," Trek said in a statement issued earlier this month. . "We did not, and never would, condone such activity. Trek does not support doping in cycling and has included in all of its sponsorship contracts the right to terminate any athlete who violates the doping rules."