Bronzini returns to Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan

Two: Bronzini reminds everyone she is a double world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Two-time world road champion Giorgia Bronzini is returning to the Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan team for 2012. The Italian had previously raced for the team in 2004 and from 2007 to 2009.

“Giorgia is back home,” said team manager Maurizio Fabretto. “With us she grew up, she matured. Then she exploded in the last two years, winning two World road titles, one after another.

“Giorgia is 28 years old and can still win. We will provide all we can for this to happen. Having already ridden with us, Giorgia knows that she will find a team where professionalism, competence and hunger for victories are characteristic.”

Bronzini was also enthusiastic. "It was not easy to decide. I chose Maurizio Fabretto's team for several reasons. I believe in him and in his project. Pasta Zara has a president who has always believed in womens' cycling and has also demonstrated that this year by sponsoring the Giro Donne. Diadora is a leading international brand in the sports world, and not only in cycling.”

She was also looking forward to working with her new sport director, former rider Diana Ziliute. “In 2009 we were teammates,” she said in the team's press release. “She has a lot of experience, has won a lot on the pedals. She is a woman who is stubborn and serious.”

Both the team and the rider agreed that the 2012 season will be dedicated to the London Olympics, with Bronzini calling it “my one true goal. In London I will try to be at my best, to compete all out with the best. The Olympic course seems perfect, designed just for my characteristics. It's a golden opportunity.”