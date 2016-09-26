British amateur rider dies after being hit by vehicle at Duo Normand

The Old Portlians jersey (Image credit: Old Portlians)

A British amateur cyclist died on Sunday after being hit by a support vehicle during the Duo Normand race in France.

Ian Bashford, 60, was just a couple of hundred metres from the finish line of the two-up time trial event in Normandy when the vehicle swerved into him. His race partner Peter Gray was unharmed.

Bashford's South London cycling club, Old Portlians, confirmed his death on Sunday evening.

"It is with great sadness that we have to report that Ian Bashford was killed today while taking part in the Duo Normand," read a statement on their website.

"Ian was hit by a car during the final descent in to the finish area. Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this very sad time."

According to media reports, doctors attempted to revive Bashford but he was declared dead at the scene, while the 27-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

After some debate over whether to call a halt to proceedings, the race carried on, and Orica-Bike-Exchange's Svein Tuft and Luke Durbridge emerged victorious.