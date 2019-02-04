Bretagne Classic and GP de Plouay back on after securing TV coverage

Image 1 of 2 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) wins the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Miwa iijima/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 2 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) takes the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Four days after it was announced that this year's Bretagne Classic and the GP de Plouay would be cancelled, organisers have confirmed that both races will go ahead after securing television coverage from France Télévisions.

"Fans, cast and emblematic figures of cycling: Thank you for your support! We are all rewarded, the Women's World Cup (30/08) and Brittany Classic (01/09) will take place and will be broadcast live on @francetvsport," the race tweeted on Monday.

On Friday, newspaper Ouest France reported that the races – both part of their respective WorldTour calendars – would not go ahead after France Télévisions decided it would not broadcast them. France Télévisions has broadcast the race every year since 1991, except in 2007 and 2008.

"At the time, we were able to continue because our budget was strong enough, and the race was broadcast elsewhere. Since 2009, everything was back to normal and I naively thought it was going to continue like this," organiser Jean-Yves Transvaux told Ouest France. "But I cannot continue in these conditions. It's the end of Plouay"

The men's Bretagne Classic and women's GP de Plouay are part of a bigger four-day event that also includes a BMX race, a sportive and a junior race. The men's race was first contested in 1931 while the women's event was introduced in 2002. The hilly terrain and unpredictable weather can make for some dramatic racing and both have become mainstays of the autumn calendar. Oliver Naesen won the men's race for the second time last year while Amy Pieters won the women's race.

News that the races cold disappear sparked plenty of concern within French cycling and FDJ boss Marc Madiot and former winner Pierrick Fedrigo were among those to have voiced their concerns.

Having taken the weekend to rethink things, France Télévisions reversed its decision and will now broadcast the race with the women's event taking place on August 30 and the men's the following day.