Brandon Rivera in same hospital as Egan Bernal after second Ineos crash in Colombia
By Patrick Fletcher published
25-year-old diagnosed with fractured elbow and two dislocations
Just three days after the horror crash that left Egan Bernal needing spinal surgery, another Ineos Grenadiers rider, Brandon Rivera, has been injured in a crash while training in the same area of Colombia.
Rivera, who is part of the team's Colombian training camp and was in the group when Bernal crashed into a bus on Monday, now finds himself in the same hospital as his teammate and compatriot.
Ineos Grenadiers confirmed to Cyclingnews that the crash had occurred on Thursday afternoon, and reported he "suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow, and has dislocated his AC joint."
The news broke in the Colombian media earlier Thursday. The team will provide further information on the Colombian's condition as it becomes available.
Noticias RCN reports that Rivera was tended to by paramedics at the roadside before being taken to the Clinica Universidad La Sabana, the same hospital where Bernal remains in intensive care. The broadcaster had reporters there, covering Bernal, when an ambulance arrived, followed by Ineos staff, and Rivera was wheeled into the building.
There is, as yet, no indication as to the circumstances of the crash.
Rivera, 25, was part of an ill-fated Ineos training camp in the Cundinamarca region of Colombia. As well as Bernal, Richard Carapaz, Daniel Martinez, Andrey Amador, Carlos Rodriguez, and Omar Fraile are part of the pre-season camp.
The accidents were foreshadowed as videos emerged, a few days before Bernal's crash, of a dangerously close call with an oncoming car that was overtaking recklessly on the wrong side of the road.
Bernal fractured two vertebrae in the thoracic section of his spine, requiring urgent surgery, which was deemed a success as he maintained neurological function and mobility. He also broke his femur, kneecap, several ribs, and suffered a punctured lung, leaving him heavily sedated in intensive care, but hospital reports indicate he is responding to treatment as well as could have been hoped.
Unfortunately @_brandon_2103 has crashed while training in Colombia today and been taken to hospital. He’s suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow, and has dislocated his AC joint. Get well soon, amigo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBj6mdiCxBJanuary 27, 2022
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
