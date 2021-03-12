Brandon McNulty crashes out of Paris-Nice

American rider Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) crashed out of Paris-Nice on stage 6 and was later taken to hospital. Although he was later cleared of sustaining any serious injuries the fall and departure from the race ended the 22-year-old’s chances of finishing on the podium.

McNulty had raced well during the opening five stage of the French stage race and sat third overall heading into stage 6 from Brignoles to Biot.

He kept out of trouble during the opening two stages and then finished fourth in the decisive individual time trial on stage 4 in Gien.



That result moved him into third overall behind race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora hansrgohe) with McNulty 37 seconds off the race lead, in the white jersey, and heading towards one of the best results of his young career.

However, with 105km to go on stage 6, McNulty was involved in fall and was immediately taken out of the race.

“The tests carried out in the hospital excluded serious consequences, highlighting abrasions and some wounds, promptly sutured,” his team later confirmed.

McNulty was using Paris-Nice as a stepping stone towards the Giro d’Italia in May. The American finished 15th in the Italian Grand Tour last year having sat fourth overall ahead of the final week in the mountains.