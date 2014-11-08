Brammeier closes in on new team for 2015

Image 1 of 4 Matt Brammeier gives the thumbs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Matt Brammeier came away with the king of the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Matt Brammeier (Champion System) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Matt Brammeier took the lead in the sprints competition (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matthew Brammeier is close to signing a contract with a new team after confirming that he would not re-sign with the Synergy Baku Cycling Project for 2015.

"At the moment nothing is confirmed but I have something that's coming into place. It's a Professional Continental team and that's what I was holding out for. It means I'll be back in some of the bigger European races," he told Cyclingnews.

Brammeier signed for the Baku team at the start of 2013 and raced a programme that was a mostly based in Asia. For next year he’s hoping to return to mainly European schedule.

"The year with Baku, I treated it as a bit of a year out. I knew that the programme was going to be up and down and the races didn't really suit me that much. We didn't race in Europe and there were a lot of races in Asia. It wasn't a perfect fit but it did keep me going."

His time at Baku came about after a potential deal with a WorldTour squad fell apart at the last moment. It’s a recurring theme in the Irishman’s career with both HTC-Highroad and the Champion System Pro Cycling Team both on his curriculum vitae.

"It was a messy again last year with my team stopping late on. I got so close to a few really good contracts with teams that would have really suited me but I waited and waited and David McQuaid offered me something early on at Baku and that became my fall-back if something else didn't work out. I was gambling and talking to Saxo quite a lot but at the last moment that fell through and I ended up at Baku."

Although Brammeier would not confirm his possible destination for 2015, he admitted that the deal is close.

"It's not definite but I’ve spoken a lot to the team and they’re just trying to finalise everything at their end. Unless something drastically goes wrong in the next few weeks it should be fine."

The 29-year-old, who rode for the Driving Force Logistics - Cycling News - Litespeed team in 2006, believes that he has point to prove, should the deal go through for 2015.

"I still feel quite young. I lost a few years when I had accident when I was young but that’s made me feel younger. I know what I can do and I believe in myself and the value that I can bring to a team. Given a chance I can prove myself."