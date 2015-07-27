Brailsford: The criticism spurred us towards Tour de France success

Chris Froome and Sky manager David Brailsford celebrate in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing on the Champs Élysées as the podium was wheeled out, there was no doubting Dave Brailsford was one of the happiest people in attendance of the Tour de France’s 21st and final stage for 2015. The Team Sky boss has now overseen three Tour de France victories in the last four editions of the race with Chris Froome claiming the 2015 edition 1:12 ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Froome’s second Tour victory comes just over 12-months after he crashed out of the race as the defending champion and Brailsford praised the qualities of the 30-year-old to respond in the best way possible.

“He’s an incredible guy, he’s so strong mentally,” Brailsford said of his Tour winner before the podium procedures took place.

“His resilience is second to none. I don’t think I’ve met anybody like him. It’s a privilege to be able to help him. He’s won the race, it’s all about him and the other guys in the team. The riders deserve all the credit and it’s just nice to be able to say thanks.”

When Team Sky launched in 2010 it announced the ambition of having a British Tour de France winner within five years. Having now been in the peloton for five years, Sky has more than achieved what was once considered a lofty ambition.

While some teams and individuals would be content with such a high level of success, Brailsford explained that he is already thinking about next July and success in the years ahead.

“No, we have to keep on going. We had a chat earlier because this time last year we were very much hurting and we did a brilliant debrief and really went to town on how we are going to turn it around and come back fighting,” Brailsford said of the ambition to continue the team’s Tour success. “I think just because you win it doesn’t make any difference so we’ve all ready started to think about picking this one apart and thinking what worked, what didn’t work and planning about coming back next year and doing it all again.”



