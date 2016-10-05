Bradley Wiggins, Team Sky and the TUE process - Podcast
Our team discuss the 2012 Tour winner's medical exemptions, the TUE process, and Wiggins' reputation
In the latest Cyclingnews podcast, Daniel Benson, Sadhbh O'Shea and Procycling Editor Ed Pickering discuss Bradley Wiggins' TUEs (Therapeutic Use Exemption).
Wiggins' TUE files were released as part of the Fancy Bears hack, which has seen many riders and athletes have their documents published online. The leaked documents revealed that Wiggins had received six TUEs during his career: three for asthma medication Salbutamol and three for the powerful corticoid Triamcinolone Acetonide.
Wiggins and Team Sky did not break any rules in applying for the exemptions, but the revelations have raised questions about the TUE process and how they are used. In the podcast, the team discusses some of those questions, including whether or not the rules should be changed and if Wiggins' image has been tarnished by the revelations.
We also hear from former rider Joerg Jaksche on his experience of using corticosteroids and Jon Tibbs, chairman of JTA Sports, a specialist communication agency in international sport, about Wiggins' credibility going forward.
