Bos crashes out of Vuelta in time trial

Cervélo TestTeam's Theo Bos joined his teammate Thor Hushovd on the sidelines of the Vuelta a España today after crashing in the time trial in Peñafiel.

The team will now continue the race with only four riders, including Carlos Sastre and Xavier Tondo who are both in the top 10 overall.

While Hushovd abandoned to prepare for the world championships, Philippe Mauduit, directeur sportif of Cervélo TestTeam, was shocked by the crash of Bos. "What happened to Theo is unbelievable. I saw him approaching the motorbike of a photographer that was parked well on the right side of the road.

"I thought he was going to profit from the protection from the wind but he had his head down, he didn't see the obstacle and he went straight into it. It was pretty violent."

Bos was examined at a hospital and cleared of any serious injuries or broken bones. Today's stage could be the 27-year-old Dutchman's last race with Cervélo TestTeam, which will fold at the end of the year. He will return to the Rabobank team next season.