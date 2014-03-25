Boonen back for Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen suffers in the snow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tom Boonen and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) will make his return to racing on Wednesday at Dwars Door Vlaanderen. The Belgian Classics specialist missed last weekend’s Milan-San Remo for personal reasons but his team believes that Wednesday’s race will be an ideal test for the rider ahead of the main objectives this spring.

"It will be the first race for Tom after Paris-Nice," sports director Wilfried Peeters said according to Sporza. "It will be a good test to see how far the state of his condition at this time is."

"But it's about more than just Tom Boonen in our selection. We bring a strong squad to the start."

Omega Pharma-QuickStep have won Doors Door Vlaanderen twice in the last few years with Kevin Van Impe winning in 2009 and Niki Terpstra soloing clear in 2012. The year’s edition will be Boonen’s first race since Paris-Nice, where he picked up two top-ten placings. He has already tasted victory this season with a win in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne last month.





"The weather is good and we look forward to this tough event,” added Peeters.



